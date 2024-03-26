Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 64,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 140,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after buying an additional 69,236 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 397,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after buying an additional 146,463 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 100,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 18,417 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 338.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 203,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after buying an additional 156,887 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $65.31 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $65.59. The stock has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.05.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,574 shares of company stock valued at $419,108 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

