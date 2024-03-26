Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $231,000 Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the third quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vale by 44.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 2,502.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Vale by 508.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VALE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.98.

NYSE VALE opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.98.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.3182 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Vale’s payout ratio is 64.48%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

