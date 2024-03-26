Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $208,000 in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $1,042.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $792.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $459.31. The stock has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.19 and a 12 month high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total transaction of $458,008.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,135.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,289 shares of company stock worth $30,197,681. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $865.23.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

