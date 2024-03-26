Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LW. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 113.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 330.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.20.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.4 %

Lamb Weston stock opened at $102.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $117.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 18.73%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

