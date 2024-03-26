Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $633,960,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 16.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,953,000 after acquiring an additional 708,438 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after acquiring an additional 595,518 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 53.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at about $136,975,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,685 shares of company stock worth $8,646,498. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCK shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.21.

McKesson Trading Down 0.0 %

MCK stock opened at $532.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $347.45 and a 1 year high of $537.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $510.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $473.08.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

