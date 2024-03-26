Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $633,960,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 16.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,953,000 after acquiring an additional 708,438 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after acquiring an additional 595,518 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 53.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at about $136,975,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at McKesson
In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,685 shares of company stock worth $8,646,498. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
McKesson Trading Down 0.0 %
MCK stock opened at $532.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $347.45 and a 1 year high of $537.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $510.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $473.08.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.
McKesson Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than McKesson
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.