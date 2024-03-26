Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 492 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 target price (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $713,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $444.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $380.96 and a 1 year high of $488.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.73.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

