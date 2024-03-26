Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,268 Shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

NYSEARCA:TDVG opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $38.11. The company has a market cap of $363.80 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.52.

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

