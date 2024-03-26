eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Position Lessened by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,854 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in eBay by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,694,653 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,220,854,000 after buying an additional 1,655,722 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in eBay by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,218,672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,037,642,000 after buying an additional 150,475 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in eBay by 39.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,418,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $547,516,000 after buying an additional 3,534,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in eBay by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,666,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $516,516,000 after buying an additional 74,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in eBay by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,167,875 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $495,407,000 after buying an additional 289,071 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $51.23 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $52.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average of $43.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay Increases Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.84.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

