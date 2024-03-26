ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $99.20

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 99.20 ($1.25) and traded as low as GBX 83.50 ($1.06). ECO Animal Health Group shares last traded at GBX 86.80 ($1.10), with a volume of 69,700 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ECO Animal Health Group in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

The company has a market cap of £58.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4,350.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.16.

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, registers, and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company provides Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of enteric and respiratory diseases in pigs and poultry. It also offers generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites, such as worms, ticks, mange, and lices in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

