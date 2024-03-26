Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $219.06.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ecolab

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

Ecolab Trading Down 1.0 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ECL opened at $227.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab has a one year low of $156.72 and a one year high of $229.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.60%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.