Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $146.86

Shares of Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 146.86 ($1.86) and traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.83). Edinburgh Worldwide shares last traded at GBX 145.80 ($1.84), with a volume of 878,502 shares traded.

Edinburgh Worldwide Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £558.44 million, a P/E ratio of -310.21 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 146.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 142.93.

Edinburgh Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edinburgh Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edinburgh Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.