Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 108.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $93.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $95.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,141,963.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,388.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,859 shares of company stock valued at $16,445,296 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

