Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 1,221 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 9,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40,990 shares during the period. 2.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

