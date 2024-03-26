Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC lowered Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Embraer has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $27.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Embraer by 18.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 233,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 33,799 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Embraer by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 30,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Embraer during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Embraer in the third quarter worth about $526,000. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

