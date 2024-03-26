Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Cut by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $34,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Bank of America raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EMR opened at $111.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $113.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.