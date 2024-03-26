Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2024

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTAGet Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENTA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.5 %

ENTA opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average of $11.21. The company has a market cap of $294.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.44. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $41.45.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.40). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.38% and a negative net margin of 187.77%. The business had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 million. Research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.