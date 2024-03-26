Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENTA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

ENTA opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average of $11.21. The company has a market cap of $294.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.44. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $41.45.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.40). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.38% and a negative net margin of 187.77%. The business had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 million. Research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

