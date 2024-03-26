Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. 36,859 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 318,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

Esports Entertainment Group Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esports Entertainment Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 458.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,205,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 989,507 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 303,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 68,351 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 29,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 180.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 36,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. 51.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, EEG iGaming and EEG Games. The EEG iGaming segment operates iDefix, a casino platform. The EEG Games segment operates ggCircuit, a local area network center management software and services for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments; and creates esports content for distribution to the betting industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.