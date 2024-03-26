Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EVH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Evolent Health from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Evolent Health from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE EVH opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. Evolent Health has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $36.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average of $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $556.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.87 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVH. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Evolent Health by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,313,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073,959 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth $74,520,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth $43,759,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,448,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,675,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,400 shares during the last quarter.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

