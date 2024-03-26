Exchange Bank Reduces Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Exchange Bank lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Exchange Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,038,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,739,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,223,106. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $179.71 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.29 and a 12 month high of $181.41. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

