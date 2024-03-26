Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Purchased by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 4,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of EXPD opened at $120.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.31. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.47 and a 12 month high of $131.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.75.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

