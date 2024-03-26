Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.56.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Fastly Stock Performance

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. Fastly has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $137.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastly news, Director Richard Devon Daniels sold 7,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $98,317.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,328 shares in the company, valued at $434,592.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $306,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,211,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,883,107.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Devon Daniels sold 7,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $98,317.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,592.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 334,195 shares of company stock worth $5,898,005. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter valued at $36,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1,420.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

