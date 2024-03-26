Fidelity Emerging Markets (LON:FEML) Hits New 12-Month High at $740.30

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (LON:FEML – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 740.30 ($9.36) and last traded at GBX 740.30 ($9.36), with a volume of 6766010 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 653.90 ($8.26).

Fidelity Emerging Markets Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 634.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 609.84. The stock has a market cap of £596.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,030.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Fidelity Emerging Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Genesis Asset Managers, LLP. The fund is managed by Genesis Investment Management, LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Emerging Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Emerging Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.