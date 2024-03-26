Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) Shares Down 0%

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Get Free Report) shares were down 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.15 and last traded at $42.23. Approximately 529 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.24.

Get Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF alerts:

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period.

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (FSEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment-grade securitized debt securities of any maturity across the broad market. FSEC was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.