Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.81 and last traded at $2.78. Approximately 5,236 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 18,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 202.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 82,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the second quarter worth $98,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the second quarter worth $259,000. 21.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company develops FIN-211, a microbiome candidate designed to address the gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder; and FIN-524, FIN-525, and other microbiome product candidates for inflammatory bowel disease.

