Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Trading Down 0.5%

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2024

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWDGet Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.72 and last traded at $24.72. Approximately 1,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 11,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.84.

Finward Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.48. The company has a market capitalization of $106.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWDGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Finward Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Finward Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Finward Bancorp by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Finward Bancorp by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Finward Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Finward Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Finward Bancorp by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Finward Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finward Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.