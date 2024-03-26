First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (BATS:MDEV) Stock Price Down 0.7%

First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (BATS:MDEV – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.07 and last traded at $21.11. Approximately 474 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average is $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 million, a PE ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF by 262.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF by 2,704.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the period.

The First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF (MDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Medical Equipment index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that gives global exposure to the medical equipment industry. MDEV was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

