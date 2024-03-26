First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the third quarter worth $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the third quarter worth $47,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 40.5% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter worth $108,000.

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $55.19 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $55.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day moving average of $49.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.2238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

