Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.11

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.11 and traded as low as C$0.99. Fission Uranium shares last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 1,084,450 shares traded.
Separately, Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Fission Uranium from C$1.50 to C$2.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th.
Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan; and West Cluff property covering and area of 11,148 hectares located in the Western Athabasca Basin.
