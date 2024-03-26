Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.11

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2024

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCUGet Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.11 and traded as low as C$0.99. Fission Uranium shares last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 1,084,450 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Fission Uranium from C$1.50 to C$2.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th.

Fission Uranium Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$834.44 million, a P/E ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 28.29 and a quick ratio of 20.34.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan; and West Cluff property covering and area of 11,148 hectares located in the Western Athabasca Basin.

