FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund (BATS:TILT) Trading Down 0.2%

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund (BATS:TILT – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $195.73 and last traded at $195.73. 4,898 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $196.19.

Get FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund alerts:

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund in the third quarter worth $691,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $4,587,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund during the second quarter valued at $31,184,000.

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (TILT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a broad US index with a tilt toward small-cap and value segments. TILT was launched on Sep 16, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.