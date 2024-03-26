FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESG) Shares Down 0.4%

FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESG – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $125.12 and last traded at $125.12. Approximately 965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $125.62.

FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $206.45 million, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $4,638,000. Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. First United Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000.

About FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund

The FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund (ESG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX USA ESG Select KPIs index. The fund follows a principles-based index composed of US-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. ESG was launched on Jul 13, 2016 and is managed by FlexShares.

