Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.55.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FND shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FND

Floor & Decor Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $127.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.12, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.85. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $76.30 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.99 and a 200 day moving average of $101.04.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

In other news, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $702,978.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $702,978.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $813,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,667.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,016,089. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 32.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 28.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 84.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Floor & Decor by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Floor & Decor by 273.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.