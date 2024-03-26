Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Shares Up 7%

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $1.69. 20,034,564 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4,159% from the average session volume of 470,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Get Flora Growth alerts:

Flora Growth Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $13.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flora Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Flora Growth by 37.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 594,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 161,538 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Flora Growth during the 3rd quarter worth about $519,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Flora Growth by 1,037.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 623,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 568,273 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Flora Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Flora Growth by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 131,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 79,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

Flora Growth Company Profile

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis flower, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flora Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flora Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.