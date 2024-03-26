FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 127 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.7% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $950.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $743.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $562.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $258.50 and a 1 year high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.68.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

