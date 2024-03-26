Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.8% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 273.1% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 49,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 36,038 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 153.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 16,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 36.5% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research raised FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Macquarie upped their target price on FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.45.

FOXA stock opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.44. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

