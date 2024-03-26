Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Stock Position Raised by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FOXF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,350,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,626,000 after acquiring an additional 359,168 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,247,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 431.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,226,000 after acquiring an additional 267,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fox Factory by 483.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,217,000 after buying an additional 219,953 shares during the period.

Shares of FOXF opened at $49.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.34 and its 200-day moving average is $70.27. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $44.10 and a 12 month high of $125.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.34). Fox Factory had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $332.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FOXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $69.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

