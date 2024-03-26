Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group cut its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLCB. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLCB stock opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.99. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $21.97.

About Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

