FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.45.

NYSE:FTAI opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. FTAI Aviation has a 12 month low of $23.84 and a 12 month high of $66.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.52.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $312.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.04 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 223.80% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 221.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 19,413 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the first quarter worth $96,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 2.7% in the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 446,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 18,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

