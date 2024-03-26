Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSE:FURY – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.56. Approximately 4,686 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 39,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Fury Gold Mines from C$1.40 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.
Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Eau Claire property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020.
