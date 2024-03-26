Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) Shares Down 0.6%

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.14 and last traded at $26.14. 96 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $12.81 million, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 28,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 15,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in shares of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter.

About Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF

The Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (LOPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund of US-listed companies selected by combining ESG with value-oriented investing. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. LOPP was launched on Feb 1, 2021 and is managed by Gabelli.

