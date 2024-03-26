Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Shares Down 10.1%

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) shares fell 10.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.65. 209,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 175,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

Get Gain Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Gain Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GANX

Gain Therapeutics Stock Down 10.1 %

Institutional Trading of Gain Therapeutics

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $47.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GANX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 947.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 189,954 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 44,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 18,105 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 227.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 30,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

About Gain Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches and develops novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding in Switzerland and Spain. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.