Gamma Communications’ (GAMA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Gamma Communications Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of GAMA stock opened at GBX 1,370 ($17.31) on Monday. Gamma Communications has a 12 month low of GBX 980.10 ($12.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,418 ($17.92). The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,232.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,138.62. The company has a market cap of £1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2,584.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Gamma Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.40 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $5.70. Gamma Communications’s payout ratio is currently 3,018.87%.

About Gamma Communications

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

