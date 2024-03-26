Gazit Globe (TSE:GZT) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.66

Shares of Gazit Globe Ltd (TSE:GZT – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GZT) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.66 and traded as low as C$11.00. Gazit Globe shares last traded at C$11.66, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.
Gazit Globe Trading Up 0.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a PE ratio of -376.13.
Gazit Globe Company Profile
Gazit Globe Ltd, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, operates, and manages supermarket-anchored shopping centers in North America, Europe, and internationally. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 426 properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 6.6 million square meters in approximately 20 countries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gazit Globe
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Gazit Globe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gazit Globe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.