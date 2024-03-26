GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
GEE Group Price Performance
Shares of GEE Group stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50. GEE Group has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $0.63. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.53.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). GEE Group had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $30.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.17 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that GEE Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GEE Group
About GEE Group
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
See Also
