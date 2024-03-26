GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of GEE Group stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50. GEE Group has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $0.63. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.53.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). GEE Group had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $30.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.17 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that GEE Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOB. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new position in GEE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,843,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in GEE Group by 345.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,112,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 862,630 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP boosted its holdings in GEE Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 9,132,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 218,608 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in GEE Group by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 255,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 137,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in GEE Group by 308.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 172,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 130,412 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

