GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Stock Price Down 3.6%

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.90. 23,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 40,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

The firm has a market cap of $4.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in GeoVax Labs in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GeoVax Labs by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of GeoVax Labs by 659.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 146,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in GeoVax Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

