Global Trust Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,474 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 34,165 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,919,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $6,749,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 45,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,715,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $908.68.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $950.02 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $258.50 and a 1 year high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $743.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $562.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

