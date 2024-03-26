Goal Acquisitions (NASDAQ:PUCK) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.84 and last traded at $10.80. Approximately 1,205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

Get Goal Acquisitions alerts:

Goal Acquisitions Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goal Acquisitions

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUCK. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 44,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 20,599 shares during the period. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goal Acquisitions Company Profile

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Goal Acquisitions Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goal Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goal Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.