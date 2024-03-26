Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Stock Holdings Cut by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,859 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSBD. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth $48,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GSBD opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GSBD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

