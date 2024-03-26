Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s (GSF) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSFFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Trading Down 2.3 %

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund stock opened at GBX 62.50 ($0.79) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 68.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 75.42. The stock has a market cap of £309.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 694.44 and a beta of 0.36. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 60 ($0.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 104.60 ($1.32).

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,888.89%.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Company Profile

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc is an infrastructure investment fund.

