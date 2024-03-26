Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Stock Price Down 1%

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 380 ($4.80) and last traded at GBX 383 ($4.84). Approximately 180,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 448,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 386.80 ($4.89).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 453 ($5.72) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 385.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 400.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £968.91 million, a PE ratio of -292.37, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

