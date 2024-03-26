Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Shares Down 11%

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) traded down 11% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.52. 438,549 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 456% from the average session volume of 78,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The firm has a market cap of $1.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.55.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 57.00% and a negative return on equity of 80.94%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenlane in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Greenlane by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 71,105 shares during the period. 13.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise.

